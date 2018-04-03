South Carolina turns to Texas to offer pro-style quarterback

News broke Tuesday night South Carolina football recruiting target Garrett Shrader had committed to Mississippi State.

Only hours later, USC offered another passer.

San Antonio, Texas quarterback Jacob Zeno tweeted he'd receiver an offer from the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-2, 181-pounder also has offers from Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Arkansas and Baylor.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More undefined

Zeno took a big step up from his sophomore to junior season at John Jay High School. After completing 44.6 percent of his passes and throwing only one touchdown in 148 attempts, he threw for 1,957 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions in 11 games last season.

Unlike some of the passers the Gamecocks have pursued, he's more of a pro-style passer, having only run 40 times for 188 yards and four scores.

Zeno is the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class according to the 247 Composite rankings. He's the No. 73 player in Texas and a three-star prospect.