What's next for Frank Martin and South Carolina basketball recruiting?

By this time next week, South Carolina should officially have two new players on its 2018-19 roster.
Both Jermaine Couisnard and Alanzo Frink, a pair of USC verbal commitments, can sign national letters of intent beginning April 11. That gives the Gamecocks a physical guard and a versatile forward for next year’s team and beyond.
But the signing period lasts until May 16, meaning Frank Martin and company have ample time to fill their two remaining open scholarships. So who’s next?
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted Thursday that Carolina is among three Power 5 programs to show interest in Florida Gulf Coast grad transfer Zach Johnson. Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard who averaged 16.1 points per game last season en route to a first team All-Atlantic Sun honor. Like Martin, Johnson is from Miami. He was rated as South Florida’s top prospect coming out of Miami Norland High School.
Johnson on March 30 announced he was entering the NBA draft, but not hiring an agent. He has until June 11 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to college. All notable mock drafts don’t include Johnson being selected.
FGCU is in a coaching transition after Joe Dooley left for East Carolina on Wednesday.
Mike Cunningham, formerly of USC Upstate, is another grad transfer on South Carolina’s radar. The 6-foot guard averaged 13.7 points and 3 assists for the Spartans in 2017-18.
“I expect another guard to come in, but I also think they’re going to get the right guy,” said Corey Evans, national recruiting analyst for Rivals. “He might not be a highly touted guy like Frink was or even Cousinard was, but they’re also guys that fit the ethos of what Frank believes in, and that’s just hard-working, blue-collar guys who have no ego.”
T.J. Moss, a four-star guard from Memphis who attends Findlay Prep in Nevada, is scheduled to visit South Carolina next weekend. The Gamecocks are among several schools to reportedly offer Moss, including Memphis. The Tigers hired prominent alumnus Penny Hardaway on March 20. Hardaway coached Moss at Memphis East High School.
“He really evolved throughout the years,” Evans said of Moss. “He’s more of a high volume shooter. Notice I say shooter and not shot-maker. He kind of evolved and became a play-maker to a degree.
“He’s not a high-level, high-ceiling guy. But he’s a very, very sturdy, efficient playmaker and facilitator and kind of guy that plays with a lot of composure, a lot of patience. He sets the floor for his guys. He doesn’t take a lot of risks, but he also makes a lot of the right plays.”
South Carolina’s 2018 class – as it stands now – ranks 12th among SEC teams on Rivals.com.
“I think it’s a pretty solid group,” Evans said. “It was late-blooming, but hopefully they’ll get Brian Bowen to also seize his eligibility. Cousinard is a day one guy. Even if he’s not producing in the shot-making category, I think his hard-working demeanor is going to help them out. So will Frink.
“I think they’re gonna add a guard here late in the year – if it’s Moss, if it’s another grad transfer, whatever it is. They’re involved with (four-star St. Louis point guard) Courtney Ramey. That thing is still wide open.”
