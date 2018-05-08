Miami lineman commits to South Carolina

South Carolina football added another piece up front for its 2020 class.
USC picked up its third commit for the next cycle when Miami offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr. committed Tuesday afternoon. He joins Georgia running back Mecose Todd and Calhoun County offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker.
"I picked South Carolina because I feel the most comfortable there," Walker said. what I like about Coach Wolf (OL coach Eric Wolford) is that he gives off a good vibe when you be around him and I can play for someone like that. He likes my fire off the ball and I see myself there with a great future by learning more from Coach Wolf. It feels wonderful to be able to play in the SEC."
Travaris Robinson, who recruits South Florida for the Gamecocks, also was instrumental in landing Walker for the program. The Gamecocks were not the early leader. Walker said in February that Florida was his favorite and he was one of the first players Gators' coach Dan Mullen visited in January. He said his decision came down to the Gamecocks and Gators.
But, despite the public pledge, he does not consider his recruiting completed.
"This will not be shutting down my recruitment," Walker said.
He was offered in late January.
Walker Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Norland High School in Miami. He is listed as a tackle on his high school roster, but on film he played several spots and could use his speed to get out in space.
He is currently not ranked by any of the major recruiting services, but he does claim offers from Florida, Kentucky and South Florida.
