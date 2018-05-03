How Ryan Hilinski came to get a call from Steve Spurrier at 8 in the morning

Ryan Hilinski didn’t think he’d get a response that fast.
The South Carolina quarterback commit was interviewing with Sports Illustrated when a producer said he had a number for former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier. Hilinski asked if he could use it to reach out, make contact with the winningest coach in the history of his future program.
“I’ll send him a quick text,” Hilinski said of his plan. “I said, ‘Hey coach, it’s Ryan Hilinski.’ Not thinking he would reply.”
This assumption proved incorrect at 8 a.m. on the West Coast.
“He replied and said, ‘I’m going to call you, give me one second,’” Hilinski said. “I didn’t reply, and he called me literally two seconds later.”
As soon as he picked up, the familiarity came pretty quickly.
“He was like, ‘Ryan Hilinski, how we doing?” Hilinski said. “He’s fired up on the phone; and just getting that call from him and not having him big-time me was a pretty cool feeling.”
They talked about the challenges of being a quarterback, sage advice about one of Spurrier’s record-setting passers at Duke and joked about the LSU offer he received that put some USC fans on edge.
Hilinski called it “special” and “amazing.” He’s a four-star passer from California who committed in April.
Spurrier, a Heisman-winning quarterback himself at Florida, mentored and developed a few top passers at USC and built a part of the legacy at the position at the school. It’s a legacy Hilinski will join soon.
“Just talking to him about life, about what it takes for a quarterback to be special, I think it pretty cool coming from him,” Hilinski said.
