This QB earned freshman All-American honors. Now he's got a Gamecocks offer

At least one set of his highlights are cut to make him resemble former Texas A&M Heisman-winner Johnny Manziel.
Now the highly sought-after rising sophomore has a South Carolina offer.
USC extended the offer to Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas) quarterback Preston Stone on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound 2021 dual-threat passer was named a second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American.
In his first high school season, Stone threw for 2,937 yards, completing 59.3 percent of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 216 yards and 12 scores on a team that didn't have much running game to speak of.
His offers started picking up at the beginning of 2018, but really took off the past few days. Michigan came in during late March, but since April 30, he got offers from Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas (Texas A&M offered in late April).
