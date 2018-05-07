How Ryan Hilinski is recruiting this five-star tailback for the Gamecocks

Ryan Hilinski has his commitment to South Carolina behind him, a summer of camps ahead of him and a senior season after that.
He’s now turned his attention to something any quarterback must do.
“The biggest thing when it comes to South Carolina is probably me being a recruiter for them,” Hilinski said.
He’s got a big, five-star target: Quavaris Crouch.
“I’ve talked to Mr. Crouch the other day about what it’s like to be a South Carolina commit,” Hilinski said. “Just trying to get all the pieces of the puzzle together and just trying to get that 2019 class to be special.”
Crouch is the 6-foot-2, 238-pound tailback/potential linebacker from Charlotte's Harding University High School who is currently ranked No. 11 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Last season, Crouch ran for 3,248 yards and 33 touchdowns, with 14 sacks and 51 total tackles. He has offers from a wide range of top schools, with Clemson and USC both working hard on him.
Hilinski has said he’s also working to recruit five-star California corner Chris Steele, and USC has offered Hilinski’s top high school target, Kyle Ford.
Hilinski is now looking forward to his summer, which should be heavy on football activities.
“I’ll go to a couple camps,” Hilinski said. “I’ll go to a couple 7-on-7 things. I’ve got Elite 11 coming up, so I’ve got to go to that and get everything figured out there. And then our football season starts in 107 days now. So I’m excited about that.”
Last season, Hilinski threw for 3,749 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, plus six scores on the ground. He led Orange Lutheran to a 6-6 record in a brutal league full of parochial powerhouses (the conference schedule included the No. 1, 3 and 49 teams in the MaxPreps national rankings).
And he’ll make it back to Columbia soon enough, with reason.
“I haven’t officially made any plans yet,” Hilinski said. “But I’m still trying to get back out maybe for a game or a big official weekend so I can help recruit with the coaches.”
