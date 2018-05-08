South Carolina the first SEC school to offer this DC quarterback

South Carolina's football staff has said it aims to make more inroads in the state of Virginia.
Washington, D.C. isn't exactly Virginia, but it's close enough as the Gamecocks offered another 2021 quarterback on Monday.
Caleb Williams, a pro-style passer from Gonzaga High School, tweeted he'd received a USC offer. According to 247, it's his first from an SEC school.
Williams was a starter as a freshman, helping lead his team to an 8-4 record. His school's MaxPreps only lists stats for eight games, but in those contests, he threw for 1,246 yards, 12 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
His other offers include Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Maryland.
He's listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds. He is not yet ranked by the major recruiting services.
Williams is the third 2021 passer the Gamecocks have reportedly offered, joining Aaron McLaughlin and Preston Stone.
