Two-sport standout, in-state USC target to focus on one sport in college

Michel Dukes has decided the sport he is going to play in college. Now he just has to figure out which school he is going to attend.
The two-sport star for First Baptist Church School in Charleston announced on his Twitter page Friday afternoon that he will be playing football in college.
Dukes is one of the top running backs in the state for the class of 2019 and holds offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Oregon, Virginia Tech and others.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball has South Carolina as the favorite as all six experts predict Dukes to land with the Gamecocks.
Dukes averaged 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists per game this past season, but he does not have any basketball. He was receiving interest from Clemson, N.C. State, Georgia Tech, College of Charleston, Oklahoma State, VCU, UConn, Louisville and others according to a recent report.
Dukes rushed for 2,100 yards and 34 touchdowns last season on the football field.
South Carolina currently has 10 commits for the class of 2019, led by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who is rated as the No. 166 overall player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
