With one QB committed for 2019, USC offers another, one pledged to a Big Ten school

South Carolina football has oft been discussed as looking to have a two-quarterback recruiting class in recent seasons.
The Gamecocks already have a 2019 four-star quarterback commitment in Orange Lutheran (Calif.) passer Ryan Hilinski, and they could be looking at another from a Big Ten school.
Belleville, Mich. pro-style passer Dwan Mathis tweeted he received an offer from the Gamecocks. He's been a Michigan State Spartans pledge since 2017.
Mathis is currently ranked No. 263 nationally in the 247 Composite rankings, 11th among pro-style passers and No. 5 in the state of Michigan. At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, he's a four-star prospect.
As a sophomore, he threw for 1,650 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last season, he helped lead his team to a 9-3 record and a distract title, only losing 14-7 to eventual state champion De La Salle Collegiate.
