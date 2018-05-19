For 5-star Zacch Pickens, recruiting process rolling right along

The recruiting process of being the state and one of country’s sought-after football players hasn’t fazed Zacch Pickens.
The T.L. Hanna defensive end is ranked No. 1 in state 13th overall by 247Sports Composite rankings. He is No. 25 on ESPN’s Top 300 list for Class of 2019.
Pickens also plans to play in the Under Armour All-American game.
“It is going good so far. It has been smooth and not been a lot on me. It has been going real well to me,” Pickens said at EPT Performance Camp on Saturday at Irmo High School.
Both Clemson and South Carolina are among the schools interested in the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Pickens, but he hasn’t listed a favorite. He visited USC’s campus a few weeks ago and hears regularly from USC coach Will Muschamp.
“They just really want me there, they said,” Pickens said. “It was real really good visit. I enjoyed myself. I got to see a lot.”
Pickens said one thing really stands out about the USC program.
“How they come as a team and how they work as a team. They are going to be a big family,” Pickens said.
Pickens said he didn’t have any plans to attend any camps this summer and will be spending most of it practicing with his T.L. Hanna teammates. T.L. Hanna spring practice is wrapping up this week with a spring game set for Friday.
The Yellow Jackets went 11-1 last season in Jeff Herron’s first season and Pickens hopes he can end up with a state title in his senior year.
