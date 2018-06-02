North Carolina linebacker Derek Boykins commits to Gamecocks football

South Carolina Gamecocks football has picked up a commitment from three-star Concord N.C. linebacker Derek Boykins.
He's part of a big group of prospects visiting USC this weekend. He is the No. 480 player nationally in the 247 Composite rankings, 30th among outside linebackers and 17th in the state of North Carolina. He chose USC over offers from Clemson, Texas, A&M, Louisville, Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, NC State, North Carolina, Kentucky and others.
The 6-foot-1, 224-pound linebacker from Central Cabarrus High School has been in constant contact with South Carolina's staff and said things were going well heading into the weekend.
"Everything is moving in the right direction with me and South Carolina," Boykins said just before the visit. "The fact that they really need me for me, I'm a real need for them, that's a big thing. I'm feeling good about the visit. I'm going to really sit down and talk to Coach Muschamp. We're going to play around and everything but we'll really get down and talk about football and where I stand with them."
Boykins lived in Beaufort until the age of 6 and has said he grew up a Gamecock fan.
“I grew up a Gamecock," Boykins said earlier in the process. "I’ve got a South Carolina wallet, had a DJ Swearinger jersey, had a Marcus Lattimore jersey, had a little shirt that had Conner Shaw on it."
He's the 14th member of the 2019 class, a group that pushed into the top five nationally on Friday with the commitment of four-star defensive end Joseph Anderson. The Boykins news pushed it to No. 3.
