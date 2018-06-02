North Carolina linebacker Derek Boykins commits to Gamecocks football

Will Muschamp explains recruiting difference between college football and basketball Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC. McClatchy gmcintyre@thestate.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC. McClatchy gmcintyre@thestate.com