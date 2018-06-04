South Carolina commit Hilinski now an Elite 11 quarterback

South Carolina's plan, expectations for QB Ryan Hilinski Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo) Dwayne McLemore ×

SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo) Dwayne McLemore