Gamecocks land first tailback commitment for 2019 class

The South Carolina football team received a verbal commitment from running back Kevin Harris on Tuesday.
Harris plays for Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Ga.
The 5-foot-10, 231-pounder ran a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash during one of South Carolina's camps Tuesday, according to the Bradwell Recruiting Twitter page, and landed a Gamecocks offer after his performance.
"I had to come run a fast 40 and I did. It all happened. I had a great day today. I had to earn it," Harris said. "I spoke with Coach [Will] Muschamp in his office after the camp was over and he offered me a scholarship. It's a great school with great coaches. They think I'm a complete running back but I've got to work on my top-end speed."
USC became his first Power 5 offer and Harris did not wait long to accept. He also holds reported offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Cornell, Middle Tennessee, Tulane and Wofford.
Harris admitted his head was spinning a little bit after the offer and commitment.
"I feel good about it. It's a dream come true," he said. "Basically, it's (recruiting) almost over. Still going to look at some options. Army really likes me a lot."
Harris' father, who was with him at the camp, is retired military.
He's the 15th pledge for the 2019 class and the first running back.
According to statistics compiled for MaxPreps, last season Harris ranked 16th in rushing in Georgia with 1,680 yards, averaging nearly six yards per carry. He also scored 16 touchdowns.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 CLASS
The prospects committed for the Gamecocks in the next recruiting cycle.
▪ QB: Ryan Hilinski (6-4, 222; Orange, Calif.)
▪ RB: Kevin Harris (5-10, 231; Hinesville, Ga.)
▪ TE: Traevon Kenion (6-4, 220; Monroe, NC)
▪ TE: Keshawn Toney (6-3, 240; Williston, SC)
▪ WR: Jamario Holley (6-0, 180; Rock Hill)
▪ OL: Mark Fox (6-4, 290; Miami)
▪ OL: Vincent Murphy (6-3, 285; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
▪ OL: Jaylen Nichols (6-5, 300; Charlotte, NC)
▪ DL: Joseph Anderson (6-4, 264; Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
▪ DL: Devontae Davis (6-4, 250; Aiken/GMC)
▪ DL: Rodricus Fitten (6-3, 220; Atlanta)
▪ DL: Jahkeem Green (6-4, 300; Sumter/Highland CC)
▪ DL: Zacch Pickens (6-4, 270; Anderson, SC)
▪ LB: Derek Boykins (6-1, 224; Concord, NC)
▪ LB: Jahmar Brown (6-1, 200; Fort Lauderdale)
