How Jamyest Williams coming to USC is impacting Gamecocks recruiting in Georgia

When Jamyest Williams signed with South Carolina in February of 2017, the Gamecocks didn’t just land one of the top players from the state of Georgia who was ready to come in and make an immediate impact as a freshman.
USC also secured a player who was a role model for other high school athletes in the Peach State.
Williams coming to South Carolina is paying off as the Gamecocks continue to make recruiting in the state of Georgia a priority.
South Carolina signed eight players from the state of Georgia for the class of 2018 and already has three commits from there for the class of 2019, including defensive end Rodricus Fitten.
Fitten, who is from Atlanta, committed to USC during the 2017 football season.
“With Jamyest going to South Carolina and the impact he had as a freshman it really impacted my decision,” Fitten recently told The State.
Williams played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2017 and finished tied for eighth on the team in tackles with 38. He was also third on the team in interceptions with two, and he added a fumble recovery.
Fitten is aiming to come in and have a similar impact as a freshman when he gets his opportunity in 2019.
“I’m the type of player that is hard working and likes to be the center of attention, which is like I want to be the leader. I want to come in and try to get extra workouts and all of that stuff,” Fitten said. “My strengths are I feel home when I have my hand in the dirt or just rushing the passer.”
In addition to Williams, Fitten also communicates regularly with USC sophomore receiver Randrecous Davis and freshman defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare. Both players are from the Atlanta area.
“It’s fun. I get to start talking back with the people that I used to look up to,” Fitten said. “One of the freshman that came in this year was Kingsley. I’ve known him since I was 11 years old. That chemistry goes way back for us.”
Even though Fitten is committed to USC and has friends on the team it doesn’t mean other programs have stopped recruiting him.
He holds offers from Florida, Tennessee, Nebraska and others and plans to visit Florida and Tennessee this summer, in addition to taking trips to South Carolina.
But overcoming South Carolina’s lead for the three-star prospect, who is rated as the No. 440 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings will not be easy.
Fitten has strong relationships with South Carolina outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp.
“They’re hard working. They’re good coaches. They’re worried about more than just football,” Fitten said. “South Carolina, it was different because they were one of the first schools to jump on me early and kind of build a relationship and bond with me. That made a big difference in my commitment.”
