Gamecocks offer local defensive back

Westwood’s Cam Smith has picked up quite a bit of college offers in recent months.
On Wednesday, Smith picked up an offer from South Carolina, he reported via Twitter. The defensive back attended Will Muschamp’s camp and took a tour of the facilities.
"The offer meant the world to me. This is where I wanted to go as a little kid. It's my dream school," Smith said. "What impresses me about USC is that they are starting to invest in their program more and more."
247Sports ranks the 6-foot-1, 178-pounder as a three-star prospect and he is No. 5 overall in South Carolina for Class of 2019. Smith ran a 4.48 in 40-yard dash at the camp Wednesday and had a 35.5-inch veritcal.
Smith played at Westwood his freshman year before moving Maryland. He played last year at Fort Meade High School before he moved back in January, and his college interest has skyrocketed.
Some of Smith’s offers include Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, West Virginia and Purdue.
As a junior, Smith recorded 47 tackles and also rushed for 205 yards and caught eight passes for 90 yards.
