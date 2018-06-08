Top-40 national prospect sets South Carolina official visit

At times, it's been unclear when Chris Steele would make the official visit he announced when correcting a Clemson fan.
At least one weekend that was reported has come and gone, but he's set to come to Columbia soon.
Steele, the four-star corner from California powerhouse Mater Dei, tweeted he'll be taking an official visit to South Carolina the weekend of June 15-17. Just getting him on campus is big, as USC has been making a push in the Golden State, especially after getting the commitment of four-star passer Ryan Hilinski.
He said previously he enjoyed an unofficial visit to USC. Other teams after him include Southern Cal, UCLA, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Stanford, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State.
The 6-foot-1, 188-pound, five-star cornerback is currently rated as the No. 39 player in the country in the 247 composite rankings, the fourth-best corner and fifth-best player in California.
One current Gamecock, Southern California product Keisean Nixon, and Hilinski are reportedly working on convincing Steele to join a USC class that's currently ranked in the top 5 nationally.
