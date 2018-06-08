Recruiting notes from early Gamecocks camps: QBs to watch and a local pass catcher

South Carolina football is in the midst of a 10-day stretch of camps and 7-on-7 events that form a key part of the recruiting process.
Although there are hundreds of high school players set to attend events between June 6-16, coaches often use the events as a chance to work hands-on with recruits or potential recruits and get some facetime with players and families. Offers often go out and are accepted around the camps, and players are often pulled aside for a meeting with head coach Will Muschamp or a staffer.
A few observations from parts of Thursday and Friday's camps:
▪ On Thursday, Myrtle Beach passer/receiver 2020 Luke Doty was on campus. He got a chance to work with quarterbacks coach Dan Werner, and near the end of the session, he was spotted chatting with Doty's mother.
Doty is a dual-threat passer who threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 173 yards in his first start last year, but was primarily playing receiver late in the season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder had nearly 700 passing yards in limited action and at least 395 receiving. With his athleticism, he might project at a different position in college.
▪ On Friday, a passer with some big shoes to fill came through and was getting some attention from USC coaches, notably Werner. Tee Webb is a 2021, 6-foot-4, 186-pound passer from Cartersville, Ga., and as a freshman backed up No. 1 overall recruit Trevor Lawrence, now at Clemson.
Webb was 14-for-24 for 151 yards last season as a backup. He's set to inherit an offense that averaged 48 points per game. He was at Duke a week earlier and reportedly has offers from the Blue Devils, Louisville, Temple, Kansas State and Rutgers.
▪ Both offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and Werner were spotted talking with 2020 Dutch Fork wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, McClendon with his family.
The 6-foot-2 pass catcher broke out last season in the Silver Foxs' prolific offense. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound receiver had 947 yards and 10 touchdowns on 43 catches, a robust 22 yards per reception. He was the team's most productive receiver in a year where the offense went more run-heavy, with Bryce Thompson often taking snaps. Hyatt claims an offer from Duke.
▪ It appeared members of the staff from Appalachian State were in town and helping work the camp. It's common for coaches from smaller schools to help at bigger ones, in part to work with some kids who might not be Power 5 level, but could succeed at smaller programs.
