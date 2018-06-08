Recruiting notes from early Gamecocks camps: QBs to watch and a local pass catcher

Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory Dutch Fork sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt made a 1-handed catch to seal the 34-19 win over Spring Valley. McClatchy lbezjak@thestate.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt made a 1-handed catch to seal the 34-19 win over Spring Valley. McClatchy lbezjak@thestate.com