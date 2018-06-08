Local receiver on Gamecocks' radar after strong camp performance

Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt caught the attention of the South Carolina coaching staff Friday.
Hyatt, a rising junior, turned in a strong performance at USC’s camp and warranted a meeting with Gamecocks’ coaching Will Muschamp.
“I talked to coach (Muschamp) one on one and he said they are going to recruit me heavy, and they said they want me to come to some games this fall to visit.”
Hyatt, 6-foot-2, 165-pound, ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 38-2-inch vertical jump. He showcased his jumping ability on several occasions last year and hauled in a pair of one-handed grabs in two different games.
Hyatt's one-handed catch against Spring Valley helped seal a playoff victory. He was the Silver Foxes’ top pass catcher and part of the team’s second straight Class 5A title.
Last season, Hyatt caught 43 passes for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns. He picked up his first offer from Duke last week and will be going to Virginia Tech camp this weekend and Clemson next week.
