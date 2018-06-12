Two Gamecock commits in new Rivals Top 100 rankings, Ryan Hilinski makes a big jump

Two South Carolina commitments were in the Rivals’ Top 100 for the Class of 2019 released Wednesday.
T.L. Hanna’s defensive lineman Zacch Pickens is No. 19 and quarterback Ryan Hilinski checks in at No. 55. Rivals rates Pickens as a five-start and Hilinski as a four-star prospect.
Pickens had 72 tackles, with 14 tackles for loss and six sacks, last season. He can play outside or inside on the defensive line, according to his coach, Jeff Herron.
The 6-foot-4 Hilinski he threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns with just six interceptions last season for Orange Lutheran High School in California.. He also threw for 538 yards in one game. He earned a spot in the Elite 11 Finals earlier this month and was one of the biggest movers in the rankings.
Hilinski wasn't even ranked in the previous Rivals Top 250.
"Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, a South Carolina commit, jumped all the way to No. 55 in the country after having arguably the best offseason of any signal caller in the country," Rivals National Recruiting director Mike Farrell said.
Hilinkski is supposed to be on campus this weekend as an unofficial visitor. Other USC targets in the top 100 is running back Quavaris Crouch, who is at No. 5.
Rivals will release its Top 250 for Class of 2019 on Wednesday.
Comments