Gamecocks commit has offers from Alabama, Georgia. Why he chose USC instead

Villa Rica running back Mecose Todd just finished up his sophomore year of high school and he already has the attention of most of the top football programs in the country.
The class of 2020 recruit has offers from most of the schools in the SEC, including Alabama and Georgia, the two teams that played in last year’s national title game.
But it is another SEC school - South Carolina - that landed a commitment from Todd in February.
The Georgia native quickly formed a relationship with Gamecocks running backs coach Bobby Bentley after being offered last May and committed to USC while on a visit in February of this year, nearly two years before his signing day.
“South Carolina is different. It’s not like any other college. I just feel more at home there,” Todd said. “When I went on visits to other colleges I felt that way, but it wasn’t as strong. I wasn’t as close to the coaching staff as I was the South Carolina coaching staff.”
Todd is currently rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings, but he has plenty of time to move up.
In addition to South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, he also has offers from Florida, Tennessee and Southern Cal. His high school coach, Rico Zackery, said that if you have any doubt about Todd's talent, just look at the schools that are pursuing him.
“We’re talking about two teams that played in the national championship last year,” Zackery said of Todd’s offers. “He’s gotten everybody in the SEC and just about everybody in the ACC and there’s more people coming. That definitely speaks to what kind of back he is. I think he’s probably going to be one of the highest rated prospects in his class by the time he’s a senior.”
Todd has the power to run through you and the speed and quickness to run around you, according to Zackery.
“I think Mecose is a very complete back. He brings power, speed. He has the agility that a bigger back wouldn’t usually have,” Zackery said. “He has vision. He’s really the complete package. That’s probably why he’s gotten so much attention at a young age.”
Todd still hears regularly from other programs, but he has no regrets about committing early and choosing the Gamecocks.
“The way the coaching staff made me feel when I went there, I never really second guessed,” he said. “I knew what I wanted to do when I went. As the day went past I finally made my decision and I was 100 percent sure.”
Zackery added that South Carolina’s coaching staff, most notably Bentley, deserves a ton of credit for the way it has recruited Todd.
“Mecose is a relationships kid. I think that they’ve done a great job with that with staying in the limits of what they’re allowed to do,” he said. “I think they’ve done a good job of building a relationship with him and making sure that he knows that he’s important to them.”
Zackery expects other schools to continue to pursue Todd up until National Signing Day in 2020, but he also knows that overcoming South Carolina's lead will be tough.
“He’s committed to South Carolina and I’ve told him that a commitment is a commitment. We don’t play around with other stuff,” Zackery said. “But at the end of the day it’s not my decision. It’s his decision. We’ve just got to make sure that we do a good job of managing him and that he does what’s right for him and his family.”
