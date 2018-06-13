Four South Carolina commitments in Rivals' Top 250 rankings

Four South Carolina commitments are listed in the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2019 class.
Defensive end Zacch Pickens (No. 19) and quarterback Ryan Hilinski (No. 55) were announced in the Top 100 on Tuesday and were joined by offensive tackle Mark Fox (No. 208) and defensive end Joseph Anderson (231) in the Top 250 list released Wednesday.
Fox is rated as a four-star prospect from Northwestern High School in Miami and 22nd best tackle for Class of 2019. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle committed to the Gamecocks in January.
Anderson, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, is a four-star defensive end and one of five defensive linemen to commit to the Gamecocks so far for the Class of 2019. He committed to USC earlier this month and is ranked as the 27th-best defensive end in the class.
Anderson had nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 85 total tackles last season.
With 15 commitments so far, the Gamecocks are No. 4 in Rivals’ team rankings.
