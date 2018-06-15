South Carolina's plan, expectations for QB Ryan Hilinski

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo)
By
USC Recruiting

A few recruiting observations from Ryan Hilisnki visiting South Carolina

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 15, 2018 01:22 PM

Walking around South Carolina’s 7-on-7 Tournament on Friday, it wasn’t hard to spot Ryan Hilinski.

Tall kid, garnet cap, stuck like glue to top-50 national prospect Chris Steele and usually surrounded by Gamecocks coaches.

Hilinski appeared to be making good on his promise to try to get the defensive back from a California powerhouse to join South Carolina’s class. Just before lunch, they were out with the staff, working out a set of interesting prospects:

Jashawn Sheffield, a four-star wide receiver from Frederica Academy in Georgia. He's the No. 150 player in the 247 Composite rankings and it appears the Gamecocks are trending with him.

Tennessee defensive end Reggie Grimes, who looks like a full-grown man. He's a built 6-foot-5 and has offers from USC, Tennessee, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. South Carolina was his first offer last June.

Grimes' teammate Malik Bowen, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver with an offer from Ole Miss.

Also after some lunch with Steele, Hilinski sprinted out to the field to pow-wow with Muschamp. He then went back out to chat with Dan Werner and Jake Bentley.

Other notable faces around Friday

Buck commit Rodricus Fitten was at the lineman camp in the morning and around the 7-on-7, but he wasn't participating.

Offensive line commit Mark Fox was at the morning lineman camp. He’s from Miami.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, a four-star offensive tackle and relative of Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon.

