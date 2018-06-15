A few recruiting observations from Ryan Hilisnki visiting South Carolina

Walking around South Carolina’s 7-on-7 Tournament on Friday, it wasn’t hard to spot Ryan Hilinski.
Tall kid, garnet cap, stuck like glue to top-50 national prospect Chris Steele and usually surrounded by Gamecocks coaches.
Hilinski appeared to be making good on his promise to try to get the defensive back from a California powerhouse to join South Carolina’s class. Just before lunch, they were out with the staff, working out a set of interesting prospects:
▪ Jashawn Sheffield, a four-star wide receiver from Frederica Academy in Georgia. He's the No. 150 player in the 247 Composite rankings and it appears the Gamecocks are trending with him.
▪ Tennessee defensive end Reggie Grimes, who looks like a full-grown man. He's a built 6-foot-5 and has offers from USC, Tennessee, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. South Carolina was his first offer last June.
▪ Grimes' teammate Malik Bowen, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver with an offer from Ole Miss.
Also after some lunch with Steele, Hilinski sprinted out to the field to pow-wow with Muschamp. He then went back out to chat with Dan Werner and Jake Bentley.
Other notable faces around Friday
▪ Buck commit Rodricus Fitten was at the lineman camp in the morning and around the 7-on-7, but he wasn't participating.
▪ Offensive line commit Mark Fox was at the morning lineman camp. He’s from Miami.
▪ Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, a four-star offensive tackle and relative of Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon.
