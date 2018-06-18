Five-star basketball recruit sets date for South Carolina visit

A key basketball recruit will reportedly be among the 80,000-plus at Williams-Brice Stadium for South Carolina's showdown with Georgia.

Wendell Moore, a five-star prospect in the 2019 class, told Evan Daniels of 247Sports on Sunday that he plans to take an official visit to USC on the weekend of Sept. 8. This, of course, likely means he'll be taking in the highly-anticipated matchup between Will Muschamp's Gamecocks and Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, the reigning national runners-up.

Moore is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound small forward from Concord, North Carolina, who is down to five finalists: Duke, UNC, N.C. State, Wake Forest and USC. He told Daniels he plans to be in Raleigh on Sept. 1, Columbia Sept. 8, Durham Sept. 22 and Winston-Salem the week after.

South Carolina's '19 class already includes Hartsville point guard Trae Hannibal.

Moore is among the 18 finalist for the USA U17 World Cup team. He's ranked by 247Sports as the nation's No. 18 player in the class.

USC head coach Frank Martin and assistant Perry Clark watched Moore in December during the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia. He said then he hears from the South Carolina staff three or four times a week. Moore averaged 25 points and seven rebounds this past season for Cox Mill High School.