South Carolina offers state's top 2020 basketball prospect

Three weeks after landing one of the best in-state basketball players in the 2019 class, South Carolina is making early recruiting moves in the 2020 class.

Dorman's P.J. Hall, ranked by Phenom Hoops as the state's top prospect in the 2020 class, has been offered a scholarship by the Gamecocks. The Big Spur's John Whittle was first to report the news Wednesday evening.

PJ Hall (6’8” 2020 Forward) had a great visit today at South Carolina! #DormanHoops pic.twitter.com/lTnSE2bAtE — Dorman Basketball (@DormanHoops) June 21, 2018

Some hoops news: #Gamecocks have offered 2020 forward P.J. Hall ( @pjhall020) of Dorman. State champ. Great athlete. Great bloodlines. Really, really good player. https://t.co/hdeDF4e3bW — John Whittle (@johnmwhittle) June 21, 2018

Hall is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward who played a key role in Dorman's second consecutive 5A state championship in March. According to 247Sports, the rising junior has also been offered by College of Charleston, Wofford, Presbyterian and North Florida. He plays for Upward Stars on the AAU circuit.

Hall is Dorman teammates with Myles Tate, a talented 5-11 point guard regarded as the second-best '20 prospect in the state.

Silas Mason is another '20 name to remember. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native was scheduled to make a visit to USC on Wednesday after participating in Phenom Hoops' "Summer Jam Fest" at Ridge View High School on Tuesday.

"Just meeting the staff, seeing if I feel comfortable around the coaching staff, (seeing the) facilities," Mason said Tuesday of his visit's expectations.

The 6-7 Mason is a rising junior at Ben L. Smith High School. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season, according to MaxPreps.com. The athletic wing said he's already received scholarship offers from Texas, Old Dominion, South Florida, Florida, Oklahoma State, Houston, DePaul, Charlotte, ECU and Hampton. N.C. State and Georgetown also count among schools showing interest.





Mason attended team camp at USC last season and "they liked me," he said. The Gamecocks then contacted Mason earlier this month.

What does he bring to the table?

“My size," he said, "I’m pretty big. (I can) shoot the ball, create for others, knock down shots when I need to.”

Frank Martin's Gamecocks have one scholarship remaining in the 2018 class, while the '19 class has started to form thanks to Trae Hannibal's commitment on June 1.



