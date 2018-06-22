Gamecocks make final cut for AJ Lawson. Announcement coming soon

South Carolina could soon be filling its final available scholarship.

A.J. Lawson, a sought-after 6-foot-7 wing from Canada, has reportedly trimmed his list to Tulane, Creighton and USC. Elias Sbiet of NorthPoleHoops.com posted Friday that Lawson "will be meeting with his family and inner circle on Monday to map things out and eventually make a decision" between the Gamecocks, Bluejays and Green Wave.

An announcement is expected before the end of the month. Oregon and SMU have been reportedly cut from Lawson's list.

Lawson, who recently reclassified as a 2018 prospect, visited Carolina in late May. He took trips to Tulane and Creighton this week. He would enroll at his school of choice this summer.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

#STRecruiting: USC target 6-7 AJ Lawson is starting an official visit to Tulane today. He's coming off a visit to Creighton. He visited USC last month. https://t.co/Im4rORjk4W — SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) June 20, 2018

Lawson averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for Canada during last week's U18 FIBA Americas championships.

"(Lawson is) athletic, he’s great in transition, he’s a slasher, he’s got good size, wiry strong," ESPN's Fran Fraschilla told The State. "Other than Kentucky looking for top 25 guys, there’s not another school in the SEC that shouldn’t be recruiting him.

"He’d be a plum for the Gamecocks."

The Gamecocks could have an edge because of local connections.

Anthony Lawson, A.J.'s father, was born in Baltimore, but grew up in Summerton and played football at Scott's Branch. While in the Air Force, he was stationed at Shaw and lived in Columbia. He still has plenty of family around the state.

"They really have a good plan for A.J. and made us feel right at home," Anthony Lawson said of USC in May. "There's a trust factor in that the questions we asked for weeks and weeks now, if I asked them twice or three times, they come back with the same thing.

“And meeting all the staff and sitting down together, it was a very, very good gathering. And what's good is I've got family all around there. I hate to let my boy go, but it's looking good for there to be honest with you.

“I can't say yes, but I'm probably 90 percent.”

Carolina coach Frank Martin said last week he'd like to fill that last available spot in the '18 class with "a guy that's good enough to play in the NBA."