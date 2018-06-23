Another prized in-state prospect lands offer from South Carolina basketball

South Carolina is starting early with the class of 2020's best in-state basketball prospects.
Two days after offering a scholarship to P.J. Hall, the Gamecocks have done the same with Myles Tate. The pair of Dorman High School teammates sit 1-2 in both Phenon Hoop and Big Shots rankings of '20 players.
Tate is a 5-foot-11 point guard who paired with the 6-9 Hall to help Dorman take a second consecutive 5A state championship in March. Tate led all scorers in the title game win over Irmo with 20 points. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night last season for the Cavaliers.
"They’re two rising stars in our state," Dorman coach Thomas Ryan said of Tate and Hall in December. "P.J.’s upside is unbelievable. Myles Tate has been on varsity for three years and is a sophomore, made the game-winning play in the (2017) state championship. So he’s almost a season veteran as a sophomore.
"Myles Tate is a guy who’s gonna be on everybody’s radar pretty quick.”
Tate, according to 247Sports, now holds offers from Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Presbyterian and Wofford. Miami, N.C. State, Ohio State and Wake Forest have expressed interest.
Dorman participated in USC team camp this week.
Frank Martin's Gamecocks have one scholarship remaining in the 2018 class, while the '19 class has started to form thanks to Trae Hannibal's commitment on June 1.
