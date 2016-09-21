NY defensive lineman sets sights on 5 Southern schools

Defensive lineman Romello Martin of Brooklyn, N.Y., has his five official visits in mind and he’ll be making a lot of trips to the South to check out his favorites.
Martin (6-2, 289) has not set the dates for the visits but said he will set up trips with South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Miami. He has visited USC and Florida unofficially already. He said he might get one official in during the season and the rest after the season.
Martin said he hears regularly from all five and he has USC, Florida and Ole Miss as the top three. Gamecocks recruiter Lance Thompson was in touch about four days ago to check in with him and check on the official visit.
“They’re in a tough conference,” Martin said of USC from what he’s observed this season. “They had a tough loss but I like how they bounced back the next week.”
Martin said he’s played well in his first two games, accumulating about eight tackles.
Gamecocks in Terrell’s Top 3
Wide receiver Chad Terrell of Dallas, Ga., has a final three schools of USC, Oregon and NC State. Oregon replaces Ole Miss from his previous top three.
In putting the information on Twitter, Terrell wrote: “There are my top three schools. I will soon choose one. They all suit my needs on and off the field very good.”
Terrell took an official visit to Oregon earlier this month. He is not visiting anywhere this weekend. As for a visit to USC, Terrell said, “Yes, but it will not be anytime soon.”
Terrell visited USC for its prospect gathering in late July and after that visit he called the Gamecocks his favorite.
“It’s a win-win school for me that has both football and academics,” Terrell said then pointing out his interest in USC’s International Business School.
As as junior Terrell had 51 catches for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns.
NOTES
▪ Athlete Tancey Richardson of South Aiken was offered last week by Maryland. He will visit Georgia Oct. 15 for the Vanderbilt game. He also plans to visit USC for a game.
▪ 2018 RB Mateo Durant (6-0 183) of McCormick said he’s having contact from USC, Florida State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Duke, Navy, Purdue, Virginia, Oregon and Appalachian State.
▪ USC offered 2019 WR Jamario Holley of Northwestern.
▪ 2018 outfielder Dillon Lifrieri of Wilton, Conn., committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday.
▪ 2017 outfielder Ian Jenkins of Suwanee, Ga., committed to USC Tuesday night.
