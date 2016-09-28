USC basketball target ready to reveal decision

Power forward Ibrahim Doumbia of Miami and Mali said Tuesday night that he will make his college decision known on Thursday.
Doumbia’s only official visit was to USC earlier this month and USC coach Frank Martin met with him last week.
Doumbia (6-foot-8) was scheduled for an official visit to Florida the weekend after USC but didn’t make the visit. He also has offers from Tennessee, Baylor, TCU and Virginia Tech.
About his USC visit, Doumbia said earlier this month that “it was a good experience. They have a good business school and that’s what I want to study in college. And I think the coaches are really good, too.”
Doumbia averaged 18 points per game last season. He can play inside but also likes to play on the perimeter.
Comments