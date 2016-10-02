DE target Matthew Butler takes closer look at Gamecocks

Defensive end Matthew Butler of Garner, N.C., made another visit to USC Saturday for the Texas A&M game.
It was an unofficial visit, but Butler used the visit to gather more intel on the school and the program, to the point where he doesn’t necessarily feel the need to return for an official visit.
Butler (6-4, 265) arrived early and had the chance to tour the stadium and watch USC’s pregame work. He also had the time to talk with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson, and they continued their campaign as to why he should join forces with the Gamecocks.
“The reason I went on the visit was to see what they are emphasizing,” Butler said. “I saw what they are emphasizing, their wants and needs, their strengths and weaknesses. I’ve seen all that I’m looking for out of South Carolina. I still consider them a contender. I feel good about South Carolina.”
Butler said he’ll talk more with Muschamp in the coming days about whether or not he will take an official visit. He has taken official visits to Duke and Penn State and is scheduled to visit NC State officially Nov. 5. He’s also planning to go to NC State this weekend for the Notre Dame game. And he might take an official visit to Tennessee for the Alabama game.
As for the game Saturday, Butler watched from the stands and enjoyed being a fan and rooting for the Gamecocks.
“I was into the game and my mom was into the game,” he said. “She was really into it, and that game was a good takeaway for myself and my family. We were really into it.”
Butler doesn’t plan to make his decision until after his season in December and he’s not rushing the process. No one has emerged as a clear front runner in his mind.
“I’m just trying to look at everything levelheaded,” Butler said. “I’m laying everything out. I’m not trying to say this improved this school and this improved that one. Each of those five and kind of six schools with (Texas) A&M have their own individualities that really could separate each from the rest. Right now I’m just trying to look at things like what are the strength and weaknesses and how do I fit into the program?”
South Carolina VS A&M was a good game. #WeCocky #Yessir— #Savage79 (@mattbutler_45) October 2, 2016
Comments