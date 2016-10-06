Georgia receiver nears decision with Gamecocks his favorite

1:33 Analysis: Jamyest Williams has chance for early stardom at USC Pause

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

0:45 Analysis: Phil Kornblut breaks down Jay Urich commitment

3:54 Phil Kornblut breaks down Jake Bentley commitment to Gamecocks

2:52 VIDEO: Will Muschamp reaction to his first USC signing class

1:15 VIDEO: Muschamp, Gamecocks introduce midyear signees

2:18 VIDEO: USC commit Pete Leota wraps up Shrine Bowl week

1:43 VIDEO: C.J. Freeman explains pick for South Carolina

2:28 VIDEO: How Will Muschamp will focus on recruiting

9:04 Gov. Haley: 175,000 evacuations not enough ahead of Hurricane Matthew