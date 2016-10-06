Georgia receiver nears decision with Gamecocks his favorite

Wide receiver Chad Terrell of Dallas, Ga., is way down the road in the recruiting process.
He's not sure when the end will appear, he knows it's not far off. And Wednesday night Terrell named South Carolina his favorite ahead of Oregon and NC State. Terrell said the Gamecocks have a slight lead on the Ducks at this point.
And why does USC lead?
"Pretty much everything, the coaches, the players, the atmosphere and the area," Terrell said. "The school just suits me like my academic side, it just suits me in all those areas."
Terrell has not yet been to a game at USC this season but he plans to get to one as soon as he can. He did take an official visit to Oregon in September. He doesn't feel the need to take any more visits to move forward with his decision.
"I'm like at the very end so there's no telling when I could make the decision," he said. "I just have a few little things that I'm thinking about. Whenever I feel like I'm ready I'm just going to give a week's notice before I announce it."
Terrell said he talked with USC's Will Muschamp and Brian McClendon earlier this week.
"It was us talking about what's going on and just keeping in touch," Terrell said. "I talk with them on a weekly basis. Everything I needed to know (about USC) has pretty much been said."
USC is down to two receivers in the 2017 class after this week's decommitment by Shawn Smith.
NOTE: USC Wednesday offered 2019 RB Syheam McQueen of Laurinburg, NC. He also has an offer from NC State and has drawn interest from Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and North Carolina. This season McQueen has 555 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in 5 games.
