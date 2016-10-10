Georgia DE Aaron Sterling says Gamecocks have plan for him

Defensive end Aaron Sterling of Tucker, Ga., has been to South Carolina before, but Sunday was his first time seeing the Gamecocks play inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
Sterling made the day trip to Columbia with his parents. He had seen the campus and football related facilities before, so Sunday gave him the chance to feel the gameday atmosphere and watch the coaches work in a game setting.
"Everything was pretty good, everything was pretty straight," Sterling said. "Everything was pretty cool. I like how they do the Sandstorm. The crowd gets pretty loud. I liked the atmosphere."
Sterling also got the chance to talk with coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and heard more from them from a recruiting standpoint.
"They want me here, they need me there," Sterling said. "They've got a good plan for me. It left a good impression."
Sterling is also considering Georgia and N.C. State and they will get official visits along with USC. He's also been to N.C. State unofficially. And he's also considering Tennessee. Sterling said he doesn't have a favorite at this point.
