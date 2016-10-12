South Carolina still in play for decommit NC OL T.J. Moore

Offensive lineman T.J. Moore of Charlotte decommitted from USC Sunday afternoon but he said Tuesday night the Gamecocks still factor into his thinking and they have never stopped recruiting him.
Moore committed to the Gamecocks in early August after delaying his decision several times over the summer ostensibly while waiting for an offer from Alabama which still hasn't happened. Moore said he never felt totally solid with his commitment and decided to reopen things so he could check other options.
"I just had doubts about it and felt it wasn't the best choice," Moore said. "Everything was good, though. The coaches treated me very nice. The players did. Everything was good. It's just that I felt like it wasn't the right decision for me right now. I still had doubts that it was the right school for me."
Moore said he received text messages Sunday from Will Muschamp and Shawn Elliott prior to his decommitment as they were checking in with him. He last talked with Elliott last Thursday.
"Before I committed I talked to him like every day," Moore said. "But after that, It didn't go down hill, we were still talking but not as much as we were."
Since his decommitment Moore said he's received a text from Elliott who told him he will continue to recruit him.
Moore plans to visit Tennessee unofficially this Saturday for the Alabama game. He's considering official visits with USC, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Tennessee.
"The process had gotten kind of crazy and I think that's why I committed so fast and was in a hurry to get it over with," Moore said. "This is a big decision for my life so I've got to take it a day at a time and make sure I'm making the right decision."
Moore said he does not have a current favorite.
Notes:
▪ Athlete Tancey Richardson of South Aiken plans to be at Georgia for the Vanderbilt game Saturday. And he has set an official visit with Maryland for Dec. 2.
▪ Former Gamecocks baseball commit Brady Scott committed to Florida State for football. He's an offensive lineman.
▪ 2020 tight end Jacolbe Cowan of Providence Day visited USC for the Georgia game.
▪ Per Clemson247, 2019 offensive lineman Keiondre Jones of Hogansville, Ga., will visit Clemson Saturday along with teammate 2020 WR Michael Robertson Jr. Jones is considered one of the top offensive linemen nationally in his class.
▪ Clemson offered 2018 6-foot-8 forward Bryce Golden of Hagerstown, Md.
