Gamecocks basketball ‘real interested’ in LR’s Clyde Trapp

Clyde Trapp Jr., the 6-foot-4 guard from Lower Richland, has taken an official visit to Rice and was scheduled to visit Georgia last weekend until Hurricane Matthew forced him to change his plans.
But Trapp has set up three more official visits.
He is going to Missouri on Oct. 21, South Carolina on Oct 27 and Charlotte on November 4. He's undecided on a fifth visit.
Gamecocks coach Frank Martin offered Trapp in late September and has kept up his recruiting efforts with him.
"Coach Martin has been real interested in me," Trapp said. "He likes me. He said I'd fit real well in the program. We talk about every day and I might get to a practice this week. The whole coaching staff really believes in me and that's a big thing."
Trapp said recruiters from the other three schools also have been in regular contact with him. He does not have a favorite at this point and he's planning to sign in November.
