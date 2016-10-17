Blythewood’s Jordyn Adams attending Gamecocks game this weekend

Jordyn Adams, a 2018 wide receiver out of Blythewood who also is a highly touted baseball prospect, will attend his first South Carolina game of the season this Saturday when the Gamecocks face Massachusetts.
Adams, the son of former USC and current East Carolina defensive line coach Deke Adams, has offers from USC, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Southern Miss, North Carolina, Maryland, Tulane and Kentucky.
Adams has been to games at North Carolina and East Carolina and he is planning to go to Clemson for the Syracuse game.
Adams plays quarterback for the Bengals but he's being recruited as a receiver. From USC he has been in touch with Will Muschamp and receivers coach Brian McClendon and they have given him a strong message.
"They said I've had a chance to play right away and make a big impact on the team and program," Jordan said. "They been showing me how much they really want me."
Adams said while he doesn't yet have a Clemson offer, the Tigers are also showing strong interest.
"They are really showing the same thing to me," he said. "They just really show a lot of interest week in and week out."
Adams feels North Carolina and Ole Miss, in particular, are showing him strong interest right now. And he said all the offering schools will allow him to play baseball as well. Adams said he's not given the pro baseball draft in 2018 any thought at this point and he and his family will deal with that at the proper time.
As for the fact his father is coaching at one of the offering schools, Adams said that's not an issue in his decision.
"He told me before this all started that it's all about me and where I want to go and what fits best for me," Adams said.
Adams said there is no favorite for him at this point.
