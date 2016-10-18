QB Joyner has monster game with Muschamp, Roper looking on

Class of 2018 quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High in North Charleston hunkered down with his family and withstood Hurricane Matthew at the family residence. As he has done throughout his high school football career, he came out on top.
Then last Friday night, with South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper in attendance, Joyner completed 16 of 24 passes for 398 yards and six touchdowns. Four of the scoring passes were from 38 yards or more, and his team won 44-14.
Things are going well for Joyner on and off the field as he hopes to lead the Patriots to a second straight state championship. That’s his primary goal at this point of the season, even more important to him than recruiting, though he remains active with that.
Joyner made it to Columbia for the Georgia game earlier this month and got the chance to talk more with Muschamp and Roper.
“They kept saying that, ‘We need you and you see the kind of offense we run and it fits you perfect,’ ” Joyner said. He is planning on going back to USC for the Tennessee game “because I feel like South Carolina will upset Tennessee.”
Joyner also is planning to visit Clemson and NC State. He’s looking to go to one of those schools on Nov. 5. That’s when Clemson plays Syracuse and NC State takes on Florida State. He’s just not sure yet which one will get that visit.
Unlike the other schools recruiting Joyner, Clemson is not totally committed to him as a quarterback. The Tigers have promised a shot at quarterback but said they would move him if that does not work out. Joyner has made it clear to all he is strictly a quarterback.
“I’m hearing from them every day,” Joyner said of the Tigers. “I talk to Coach [Tony] Elliott as often as I can. Coach Elliott will be down here this Friday actually.”
In eight games Joyner has passed for 2200 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for about 500 yards and 8 touchdowns and though his offer total has grown to 25, he is keeping his focus on his junior season and has not determined any favorites.
“I don’t want to be selfish and focus on myself,” he said. “Definitely after the season I’ll cut down my schools because I’m going to be deciding in June. So, I’ve put it on the back burner for now.”
Joyner said his most recent offers are Ole Miss, Louisville, Kentucky and Michigan State. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, NC State, Auburn, Florida and Alabama.
