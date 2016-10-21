Tennessee O-line talent returning to USC for official visit

Offensive lineman K’Rojhn Calbert of McMinnville, Tenn., made an unofficial visit to South Carolina for the Texas A&M game. He will return to Columbia Oct. 29 for an official visit when USC hosts Tennessee.
He enjoyed his first visit with the Gamecocks and is looking to learn more about the school and the program on his official.
“I like South Carolina a lot,” Calbert said. “It has a pretty good atmosphere and nice people. The improvement since Coach Muschamp got there has gone up. I like that and that the offensive line has improved as well. I really liked the campus there and Coach Elliott.”
Calbert said, along with USC, that he’s most interested in Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi State, LSU and Louisville. The Vols and Tigers have not yet offered. He’s not at the point in the process where he can name favorites.
“Not yet,” he said. “I’m really wanting to see these places before I narrow it down.”
According to his coach, Calbert hasn’t played much football because of injuries but is a talented player who is still learning the finer points of the game.
“This is his first real year of varsity football,” coach Tom Moore said. “He’s very coachable. He’s got some things that you can’t coach. Great explosiveness. He’s almost 6-7, 290 pounds and he can run. He’s certainly learning every day. The level of intensity at the next level will be something he will have to learn and adapt to. But definitely he’s one of the most talented, if not the most talented, kid I’ve ever coached.”
Calbert also is a basketball player.
