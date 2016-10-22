Frank Martin, USC offer AC Flora rising star

South Carolina on Friday became the latest major basketball program to offer Class of 2019 forward Christian Brown of AC Flora.
Frank Martin and the Gamecocks join the likes of Clemson, Kansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Florida State, Florida and Wake Forest.
“I think it’s great to get offered by my home team,” Brown said. “Always been a fan since my uncle (running back Mike Davis) was there. I think Coach Martin is very passionate about his team and helping his players on and off the court. I like how Coach Martin wants to start recruiting more in-state and helping the players stay involved with the university after they graduate.”
Brown (6-7) got the chance to see Martin and his team in action Monday when he went over to the university to watch practice.
“It was an eye opener and intense,” he said. “I hope to catch a few basketball games this season as well.”
Brown recently visited Kentucky for its “March Madness” presentation. He’s also been to Tennessee for a football game this fall.
Last season Brown averaged 15 points per game, but his game really took off this summer as recruiters got the chance to see him on the AAU and camp circuits.
