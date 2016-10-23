Gamecocks lead for Naytron Culpepper after official visit

Defensive back Naytron Culpepper of Miami did not commit to South Carolinaduring his official visit over the weekend, but he certainly saw enough to be convinced he could thrive in the program.
Culpepper was hosted by a couple of his south Florida friends Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons, and they made him feel right at home.
“They showed a lot of love and were excited about it,” Culpepper said. “What stood out was how coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) was rotating the defensive backs and making sure everybody got playing time. It was a good SEC atmosphere and I’m hoping to play for the Gamecocks, hopefully.”
Culpepper said Will Muschamp and Robinson definitely want him in the program but they did not exert any pressure on him to commit during the visit.
“They want me to come but they are not forcing me. They are not trying to rush me to commit to the school,” he said. “They are trying to make sure it’s the right fit for me. I’m not ready to make a final decision because I still have other visits coming up and making sure whoever I choose is going to be great for me.”
This was Culpepper’s first official visit and he will visit Michigan State in November for the Ohio State game. He also plans to visit Maryland and Mississippi State.
Though he didn’t commit, Culpepper left USC with the Gamecocks as his favorite.
“It was a 10,” Culpepper said of the overall visit. “They made sure they showed love and they communicated with me well and I liked it a lot, especially the atmosphere.”
Comments