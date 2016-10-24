Florida OL Jerry Drake Jr. impressed by Shawn Elliott, Gamecocks

Offensive lineman Jerry Drake Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has taken two official visits and is not close on making his decision. The trips were to South Carolina and Tennessee and came away impressed with each.
He is graduating early so he’ll need to choose by early December. He's planning more official visits.
"Both are great schools," Drake said. "At South Carolina I saw everything. I didn't see anything I thought was bad. I really like Coach (Shawn) Elliott and how enthusiastic he is, how he gets everybody hyped before the game. He's a great dude. I think Coach Elliott is an awesome coach and knows what he's talking about. I talk to the Gamecocks' offensive coaches, Coach Muschamp, Coach Elliott, we talk on a regular basis. They always say how much I can affect the program. I really liked what they had to offer."
The Gamecocks will face the Vols this week.
"Tennessee visit was great," Drake continued. "I like Tennessee, too. I was impressed with everything I saw on the visit, especially how advanced their weight program is."
Drake said he will also set official visits with Mississippi State and Oklahoma. All four schools, he said, are on him hard and he does not have a favorite.
