Georgia WR Sam James favoring Gamecocks after visit

Sam James, a 6-foot-0, 160-pound 2018 wide receiver from of Richmond Hill, Ga., made an unofficial visit to South Carolina for the Massachusetts game. It was his second visit to USC after coming in last spring. James has a South Carolina offer and the Gamecocks sit in good shape with him early in the process.
"As of now I would say I'm favoring South Carolina, but it's early," James said. "I just loved it there. I saw Coach (Bryan) McClendon and he said he was happy to see me. I also talked to Coach Muschamp. They want me back up there soon."
James is a multi-position player who also works at corner and safety, but the Gamecocks clearly want him for receiver.
"They like how I'm explosive off the ball and when I get the ball in my hands, it's hard to stop me," James said.
He also has offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Central Michigan, Southern Mississippi and Coastal Carolina. He is hoping for offers from Georgia, Wake Forest, Kentucky and Duke.
James also camped at Clemson last summer and he plans to go to Clemson for the USC game. He also plans a return trip to USC for another game this season.
Last season James had 22 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. This season he has 20 catches for 560 yards and four scores.
Notes:
▪ 2018 LB Kyle Wright of Ben Lippen visited South Carolina for the UMass game. He said: "The visit was great, had an awesome time. Always love being in Williams-Brice." Wright also has been to Clemson and Notre Dame for games. He has not been offered.
▪ 2018 WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg of Alcoa, Tenn., was at USC for the UMass game and said, "It went great, loved it!" He has also been to Clemson and is going to Virginia Tech in November. He has offers from Louisville and Memphis.
▪ 2018 LB Braden Gilby of Tampa, Fla., is drawing interest from Clemson and several other major programs such as Miami, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M and he's expecting the offers to begin arriving soon. He camped at Clemson last summer so he has a good feel for the Tigers and their defense.
"I got a chance to talk with Coach Venables who said he was very interested and wanted to keep an eye on me through my junior year," he said.
Gilby visited Clemson for the SC State game. He's also been to Florida and plans to get to Oklahoma for a game.
▪ DB Keisan Nixon of Arizona Western Junior College was offered by Mississippi State. USC is also showing interest in him.
▪ Nick Claxton, a 6-foot-10 wing from Legacy Charter in Greenville, will make his decision Nov. 14. He took official visits to USC, Georgia, Florida State, NC State (this past weekend) and Baylor. He's also considering Maryland.
▪ JaCor Nelson, a 6-foot-2 guard from Lower Richland, committed to Campbell.
Comments