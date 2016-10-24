South Carolina in top four Georgia DE Aaron Sterling considering

Defensive end Aaron Sterling of Tucker, Ga., continues to measure his top four teams of South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and N.C. State. He visited USC unofficially for the Georgia game earlier this month and is working on dates for his official visits to his four favorites.
USC coach Will Muschamp continues to make a strong push for Sterling and communicated with him via text on Saturday.
"He tells me he needs me up there to help with the pass rush," Sterling said. "I really like South Carolina, I really do. It's just the coaching staff. All the coaches recruiting me tell me straight up how they feel."
Sterling said USC and Tennessee were the two recruiting him the hardest at this point and he said he does not have a favorite.
Sterling said his team is 7-1 this season and he's recorded seven sacks. He had 24 sacks last season.
