Gamecocks ‘made some strides’ with basketball target Clyde Trapp

Clyde Trapp Jr. of Lower Richland High made an official visit to South Carolina last weekend and, according to his coach, had a very good time.
But the Gamecocks, and the others on his short list, apparently have some work to do in this recruiting race.
“You know, I do think he likes Charlotte but he hasn’t solidified that,” said Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither. “He does like them. They’ve been in the picture for a while now. They’ve been to the school pretty much every week. He’s not set in stone which school he’s going to. He’s still taking in all in. Carolina made some strides this weekend.”
The Gamecocks offered the 6-foot-4 guard earlier this month, and Gaither said Frank Martin and others made him feel very comfortable on his visit.
“He connected with a few of the players and he liked what he heard from the coaching staff,” the coach said. “Of course, with them being right down the street from his home, that’s a plus. He came away impressed and really enjoyed it.”
Martin laid out for Trapp his vision of how he would be used in the program and, according to Gaither, Martin sees Trapp as a combo guard who could play the one, two or three.
“They really like his vision,” he said. “He’s a nice size guard and has a frame where he can bulk up and put on some muscle. But standing 6-4, 6-5 they rally like him at the point position and the shooting guard as well. They see him with the ball in his hands at certain times, kind of a facilitator making plays. I think the biggest they like about him is his vision and ability to pass the ball. He likes Coach Martin a lot. He likes that Coach Martin is straight up and always honest with him. He likes the coaching staff as a whole.”
Trapp will take an official visit to Charlotte this weekend and Georgia Tech the following weekend. He has also been to Rice. Coaches from Georgia Tech and Rice are scheduled to be by the school on Wednesday.
