South Carolina heads West, offers JUCO defensive back

South Carolina has offered defensive back Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western College.
Nixon (6-0, 200) said he received a phone call Wednesday night from USC secondary coach and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson with the offer.
“I think it’s big for me,” Nixon said. “It was one of the offers I wanted and hopefully I’ll set up a visit soon. I know about T-Rob’s background but I don’t really know too much. I’m from the West Coast, so I don’t really know a lot about South Carolina. I know the corner Jamarcus (King) that goes there, and he’s talked to me a lot.”
Nixon also is considering offers from Missouri, Oregon and Mississippi State at this point, and he’s set an official visit to Mizzou for Nov. 25. He feels USC “most likely” will get an official visit as well and he’s unsure about the others.
“I’m looking for early playing time and the loyalty of the coaches,” Nixon said of what he’s looking for in his eventual choice.
Nixon signed with Oregon State out of high school in Compton, Calif., but did not qualify. He’s in his second season at Arizona Western and will have three years to play two at the next level. He plans to announce his choice Dec. 17 and sign that day as a mid-year enrollee.
This season Nixon has five interceptions with four passes broken up and four blocks. He also has 36 tackles and has averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and nine yards per punt return.
October 27, 2016
