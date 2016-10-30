Gamecocks reach out to local high school QB

Class of 2017 quarterback Patrick McClure of Ben Lippen School has an offer from Virginia Tech, and he has an opportunity to go to South Carolina if he chooses.
“I received a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina this past week. I’m leaning towards Virginia Tech right now,” he said. “And I really like Coach Muschamp. He’s personal. I love his goals and plan for the future to turn the program back around to being successful. I love the football atmosphere. And they have a great academics.”
McClure (6-2, 185) plans to visit Virginia Tech and Furman in November. This season he’s passed for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“I was in contact with Clemson in the spring and a little over the summer, but not really anymore,” he said.
▪ USC on Thursday reached into Texas with an offer to 2018 WR Joshua Moore (6-1, 208) of Yoakum, Texas. “Yeah man, the offer was big. I’ve been in contact with USC for a long time now, so for them to pull the trigger and offer me meant a lot. My recent offers were Illinois, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and North Carolina.” He also has offers from Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Duke, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.
▪ 2018 WR Darius Rush (6-2, 172) has had some contact from USC and was in for the Georgia game earlier this month. “I heard a lot from USC after I had a good camp this summer but not much recently. I haven’t been in touch with Clemson. I didn’t have time to camp there so not sure if I’m on their radar.” He has an offer from Miami of Ohio and has also drawn interest from Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Duke.
▪ USC is in the mix with Class of 2017 center/forward Felipe Haase (6-10) of Miami. GamecockCentral reports he’ll officially visit next weekend. Haase was set for an official visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday and was going to Purdue this weekend. This week he will visit Louisville before visiting USC. He has visited Missouri. Those are his five finalists. Haase plays for the AAU team Miami Tropics and USC coach Frank Martin has close ties to that program through one of the program’s coaches, Shakey Rodriguez.
