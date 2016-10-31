Large group of visitors impressed at Gamecocks win vs. Tennessee

Tyler Banks, a 2017 defensive back out of Winder, Ga., was at South Carolina for the Tennessee game.
“It’s was great, loved the everything about it,” Banks said. “Jamyest Williams told me before I came it’s a great place to be when it comes to football. I truly enjoyed it and hopefully will be back soon.”
Banks camped at USC last summer. This season he’s also been to Clemson, Georgia Tech and Auburn for games. He’s not received any FBS offers at this point.
“So far all they have told me is to finish the season strong and sees what happen after that,” Banks said.
Notes:
▪ Jacob Warren, a 2018 tight end from Knoxville, Tenn., came to South Carolina on Saturday to watch his hometown Vols battle the Gamecocks.
“I had a great time at USC,” Warren said. “I had a conversation with Coach Bentley and he left a great impression on me. I enjoyed my time there. Still no offers from any schools. The whole recruiting process is just starting up for me.”
▪ Rico Frye, a 2018 running back out of Fairburn, Ga., planned to be at USC for the Tennessee game.
▪ USC offered 2018 athlete Courtney McKinney of Biscoe, N.C. He just recently committed to Appalachian State.
▪ Luke Doty, a 2020 QB from Myrtle Beach, visited USC for Tennessee game.
▪ USC commitment DB Hamsah Nasirildeen took official visit to FSU this weekend but told 247Sports he’s still committed.
▪ Clyde Trapp Jr., a 6-foot-4 guard from Lower Richland, made his official visit to Charlotte over the weekend. He has also been to Rice and USC. He is scheduled to visit Georgia Tech this weekend. Clemson also is showing interest.
▪ Pitt will be in Monday to see 6-foot-10 center Felipe Haase of Miami according to the Panthers’ Rivals site. Haase visited Pitt and Purdue last week. He is scheduled to visit Louisville this week and South Carolina this weekend.
▪ The father of Zion Williamson, a heavily-recruited 2018 wing from Spartanburg, clarified Saturday after talking to him that USC is in regular contact with him about every couple of days. He will visit North Carolina this weekend.
