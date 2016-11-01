Gamecocks QB commit Jay Urich reacts to Tennessee offer

Longtime South Carolina commitment Jay Urich of Wren received a bit of a surprise Tuesday when he received an offer from Tennessee.
But flattered and appreciative as he was by the attention from the Vols, Urich said the offer in no way affects his commitment to the Gamecocks.
“All I know right now is I’m fully committed to South Carolina,” Urich said. “I am fully committed to South Carolina.”
Urich said he’s not yet set up his official visit with USC, but it will come in December or January. He said the Gamecocks are in regular contact and he was on hand to watch the win over Tennessee.
“It was just great,” he said. “Atmosphere was crazy, locker room was crazy. It was a just a great win. I talked with Jake (Bentley) afterward. Great guy. I like him a lot. He played great. I just like it down in Columbia.”
Bentley is entrenching himself as USC’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, and Urich clearly understands the situation he will step into when he gets to USC next summer. He will not be an early enrollee.
“I’m going to go in and compete. That’s the way it has been and always will be,” Urich said. “Going in there and doing what I do and competing and having fun with those guys and being able to help each other and grow from Jake. We all have a great relationship in that room right now. I’ve already been in there and it’s a great atmosphere in that room. Great atmosphere in there to learn, plus with Coach Roper, it’s a great opportunity.”
Urich was chosen for the Touchstone Energy North-South Game in December. This season he’s passed for 1,691 yards with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, according to stats reported by MaxPreps. He’s completing 58 percent of his attempts.
Urich is USC’s lone QB commit for the 2017 class. Tennessee already has a commit at the position in quarterback C.J. Lewis of Cheshire, Conn.
Comments