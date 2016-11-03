Another USC visit on tap for top 2018 target Xavier Thomas

Class of 2018 defensive end Xavier Thomas of Wilson plans to visit South Carolina on Saturday when the Gamecocks face Missouri.
He also visited USC earlier in the season. He has also been to Clemson, Georgia and Alabama this season.
Some are calling Thomas the top prospect in the country in the 2018 class. Thomas earlier this year said the Gamecocks have worked him the hardest but they’ve always had his heart.
“I grew up a Gamecock fan,” he said. “They’ve got the new coaching staff and stuff. I believe they are going to bring in some good recruiting classes and get the Gamecocks back on track. They tell me I can come there and be the face of the defense and potentially be the face of the program if I keep working hard. Coach Muschamp likes to compare me to Dante Fowler Jr. He coached him at Florida.”
Will be back in Columbia this weekend at Williams Brice with their game against Missouri #GoCocks #WeCocky— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) November 3, 2016
This C/o 2018 Class is Special ‼️— Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) November 1, 2016
News and notes
▪ 2018 WR Diondre Champaigne of Jones College (Miss.) and Fort Dorchester High, a one-time USC commitment, is fourth on his team in receptions this season with 9 catches for 121 yards and 1 touchdown. He said Mississippi State and Southern Miss have been showing interest. He said he’s also talking with USC receivers coach Bryan McClendon. “Basically handle my business down here and everything will fall into place back home.” He has visited Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State this season. And he said he may try to get over to USC when he’s home for Thanksgiving.
▪ 2017 Ben Lippen QB Ben McClure has not yet been offered a preferred walk-on opportunity by USC, as previously reported here. “There has been some miscommunication. I have not yet been offered a preferred walk-on from USC. There has been discussion of me receiving one soon.” McClure has offers from Virginia Tech and Western Carolina and will visit the Hokies Nov. 12.
▪ 2017 OL Jerry Drake Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has taken official visits to USC and Tennessee and said as of now no others are scheduled. He’s still looking at Oklahoma, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt and West Virginia for potential official visits. “I’m still trying to plan everything out,” Drake said. He added Oklahoma is possible for Nov. 12 but “nothing is set in stone.” Since his USC visit, Drake said Will Muschamp and Shawn Elliott have been in daily contact. Drake is not naming a favorite now but said a decision could be coming sooner than expected, possibly within the next couple of weeks.
▪ 2018 LB Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C., was back at USC last Saturday for the Tennessee game. “It went great. I was really happy to actually see them win. I like them as much as anybody else.” He will visit North Carolina this weekend. Hollifield has offers from USC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky.
▪ 2017 RB Jaylond Adams (5-10 170) of Adamsville, Ala., plans to visit USC Saturday for the Missouri game. His offers include South Alabama and several FCS programs.
▪ USC recently offered 2018 OL Maxwell Iyama (6-5, 265) of Murfreesboro, TN. “They want me to come visit and I plan on visiting as soon as I can. Definitely one of my top schools that are recruiting me.” Iyama has visited Tennessee and Louisville this season. He also has offers from Eastern Kentucky and Illinois State.
▪ DL Romello Martin of Brooklyn, N.Y., doesn’t have any dates set but he is basically set on the five schools he will officially visit later this winter. Martin said USC, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami and Louisville stand to get his visits at this point. Besides the five schools he’s looking at for official visits, Martin said Penn State is another program that has worked its way back into the picture with him.
▪ 2018 DB Israel Mukuamu of Berkeley did not make it to USC for the Tennessee game. He is planning to go to Clemson for the Pittsburgh game.
▪ USC offered 2018 DE Brenton Cox of Stockbridge, Ga.
