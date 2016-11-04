Spurs Up: Gamecocks land commitment from Georgia receiver

South Carolina added a wide receiver commitment Friday night from Chad Terrell of Dallas, Ga.
Terrell (6-3, 205) plays for North Paulding High and made his announcement before his game Friday. He picked the Gamecocks over Oregon and NC State.
“I will be attending the University of South Carolina,” he announced at the conclusion of North Paulding’s senior night ceremony.
What does he like about USC?
“Pretty much everything, the coaches, the players, the atmosphere and the area,” Terrell said previously.
Terrell visited for South Carolina’s Will Muschamp Elite Day recruiting event in late July. While on campus he had a chance to check out some academic things and they, too, impressed him.
“Once everything was done I made one more stop, which was to the international business area, which was hands down amazing,” Terrell said. “It’s a win-win school for me that has both football and academics, not to mention great coaches, players, and people.”
He has 55 cathces for 1,077 and 15 touchdowns this season.
Terrell officially visited Oregon. His commitment gives USC 22 pledges for the 2017 class, three of those from wide receivers. He joins in-state standouts OrTre Smith (Wando) and Shi Smith (Union County) in the class.
Congrats to Chad Terrell on committing to @USC__Football #PackPride @terrellchad35 pic.twitter.com/8oXEMupVaX— Wolfpack Football (@PACK_FOOTBALL) November 4, 2016
