With USC his favorite, JUCO DB locks in official visit

South Carolina has moved to the pole position with defensive back Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western College, and he has set his official visit with the Gamecocks for Nov. 19.
“South Carolina is the favorite for sure,” Nixon said. “I’m just liking the program and Will Muschamp is a big plus because he develops a lot of first rounders. The South Carolina visit is going to be big for me. I’m excited. My boys are Jamarcus King and Steven Montac and we’re going to take over the SEC with our secondary.”
Nixon has set Dec. 17 for his decision but he did not discount the idea of committing to the Gamecocks on his visit.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Anything can happen.”
Nixon also is scheduled for an official visit to Missouri on Nov. 26, and he continues to talk with Mississippi State.
New RB offer
Class of 2018 running back Caleb Johnson of Cordova, Tenn., picked up his first offer Saturday and it came from USC.
Running backs coach Bobby Bentley made the offer to Johnson, who is in the running for Mr. Football in his state.
“I was excited to have Coach Bentley offer me,” Johnson said. “He said he liked my tape and was coming to see me in December. He liked my vision and my footwork. He said I can flat out play ball. And he was very impressed with my skill set level. Coach also said I should fit nicely in the offensive scheme.”
Johnson said he’s also drawing interest from Memphis and Kentucky. He was at Kentucky on Saturday for the Georgia game. This season Johnson has rushed for 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns.
