Gamecocks in final four of Chilean-born big man as decision arrives

Forward Felipe Haase of Chile wrapped up his official visit to South Carolina on Sunday night after the Gamecocks’ exhibition game and flew back to Miami with his AAU coach, Art Alvarez.
Haase (6-10) spent the weekend learning more about the school, the program and the coaching staff, and will sign with either USC, Purdue, Missouri or Pittsburgh on Wednesday around noon at a press conference at his school.
“There was a whole bunch of stuff that we wanted to ask and make sure those issues were explained to him,” Alvarez said. “We thought that Frank did a good job explaining those issues to him. One of those was playing time. The other was how does he fit in their system and that kind of stuff. The ability to watch practice, he watched shoot-around and he also watched the actual game. We saw that he would have an opportunity to come in and play right away as a freshman. I think what he brings to the table, which Frank agrees, is a guy that they don’t have, a guy that’s very skilled at the four and five. A guy that can open the floor and create spacing so their guards have the ability to do things that they might not have a guy to be able to do it with this year.”
Haase attends Miami Christian. He was previously committed to Colorado State.
Alvarez said they will go over the pros and cons of each of the programs Haase visited and then make the decision sometime Monday. He will notify the coaches Tuesday and announce the decision Wednesday.
“It’s going to come down to where he’s going to feel comfortable,” Alvarez said. “We have had a two decade relationship (with Martin) with players we have sent to him and he’s never really failed me with a kid. He’s always been real good taking care of the kids. That’s also going to play a major role in the decision making, but at the end of the day it will be Felipe’s decision.”
Haase is one of four players USC has been been recruiting who will be making decisions in the next week. Guard Clyde Trapp Jr. of Lower Richland will announce Wednesday with Clemson, Rice and Charlotte the others involved.
And next Monday Nick Claxton of Greenville and David Beatty of Philadelphia will reveal their decisions. Claxton also is considering Florida State, Georgia, NC State and Baylor. Beatty also visited Georgetown and Indiana.
Comments